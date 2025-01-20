Fiji FA starts early with development

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Football Association has swiftly launched its development programs, with several kicking off across the country as early as last week.

The recent signing of four young national representatives earlier this month signals positive progress for the association, as these players have emerged from the development pathways established by Fiji FA around five years ago.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf states that the association’s decision to begin its development initiatives early is part of their plans to host more such programs throughout the year.

“As I speak, behind me there are about 100 kids, parents and all they brought they’re for training at a morning session, there will be an afternoon session as well. So there’s been a lot of interest from the parents to see their kids go through specialized training.”

The association start with holiday development programs in communities across Suva for primary and secondary children.

Upcoming development programs are the Fiji FA referee training which starts on January 25, a residential elite academy in Labasa on the 28th.

Meanwhile, there has been an ongoing goal-keeper training program in Ba, Labasa and Suva, which started last week.