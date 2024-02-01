Fiji FA rejects Nasinu application for Suva trio

[Source: Supplied]

The Nasinu Football Association may face further disciplinary action after being fined by Fiji FA for submitting release applications for three Suva players in the transfer window which closed yesterday.

Nasinu applied for veteran players Meli Codro, Remueru Takiate, and Ravinesh Karan.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji FA chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf, says they rejected the trio’s applications immediately upon receiving as they’re still contracted with Suva.

Yusuf is urging all districts to follow the proper protocols.

“They tried to breach…bypass the system. We rejected the applications straight away last night, and we have informed Nasinu that there will be consequences.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion will be played this Sunday between Rooster Ba and Tigers Lautoka at Churchill Park at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.