Football

Fiji and Solomons vie for ranking boost

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 1, 2024 12:21 pm

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

An exciting clash awaits tomorrow between Fiji and The Solomon Islands when they open the FIFA International “A” Friendlies Tri Nations Series.

Both teams will be eager to boost their rankings with a strong performance.

Fiji’s head coach, Rob Sherman says his players have been gelling well in camp.

“We’ve set programs that we go through, the boys have responded well. We are looking forward to the game.”

He adds that they hope to bring into life what they’ve worked on.

Fiji will face the Solomon Islands at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where fans can expect an intense and competitive match.

