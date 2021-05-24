Home

Football

FBC to air Futsal IDC for the first time

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 25, 2022 8:56 am
The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the Digicel Futsal Inter-District competition live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.[File Image]

For the first time, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the Digicel Futsal Inter-District competition live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

With the no spectator rules under the Sports Commission amber level, fans can enjoy some scintillating football action starting Thursday right from the comfort of their homes.

FBC TV Manager Vinal Raj says televising the games will also help grow the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“First time ever the Futsal IDC will be televised live on the FBC Sports channel. Many people who don’t know what Futsal is and how it is played will get a chance to see some live Futsal action on FBC Sports. This will encourage the younger generation to learn the sport and take part in it.”

Defending champions Suva will kick-off the IDC against newcomers Rakiraki on Thursday at 5pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

