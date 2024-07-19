Extra to sponsor Labasa for BOG

[Source: Labasa FC/ Facebook]

Extra Supermarket has once again come on board as sponsors of the two-time defending BOG champions, Labasa.

In a Facebook post, Labasa Football states that they are grateful for the continuous support Extra Supermarket has shown towards the Babasiga Lions.

Labasa is pooled with Lautoka, Nadi and Navua in group B.

Article continues after advertisement

Group A sees hosts Suva along with Rewa, Ba and Nadroga.

The tournament is set to begin next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.