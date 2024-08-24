Exposure could open doors: Sesay

[Source: Supplied]

Israel Sesay believes that with the right exposure, Fiji could easily become a hotspot for player scouting.

Having returned to Fiji for the second time, the former Los Angeles Galaxy player sees a promising future for Fijian football, noting the abundance of talent in the country.

He is leading IYFA’S Extra Supermarket Development Extra Experience Holiday Workshop.

Article continues after advertisement

The star adds that while Fiji is filled with talented players, they often go unnoticed by major football clubs around the world due to a lack of exposure.

Sesay’s drive to help develop young players in Fiji stems from witnessing the passion and enthusiasm the children show towards the sport.

“The last time I came, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But seeing how excited and engaged the kids were in what we were doing, I knew I had to come back. Their eagerness to learn and improve really stood out to me. So, here I am again because these kids are determined, and they want to get better.”

Sesay expressed that while he still has the ability, he aims to inspire and help young athletes, especially kids, to reach their full potential.

This week, Sesay has been coaching children of various age groups through the International Youth Football Association in Suva. Next week, he will be continuing his efforts in Nadi.

He remains hopeful that with continued support and guidance, many young Fijians will make their mark on the global football stage.