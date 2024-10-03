Excitement builds for Tavua

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Tavua coach and player Diva Singh has expressed excitement as the team gears up for the upcoming Inter-District Championship and prepares for promotion to the Premier Division next season.

After securing a 3-1 aggregate win over Bua, Singh described the victory as a much-needed boost for the fans and the people of Tavua.

Looking ahead to the IDC, Tavua will face off against Savusavu and Tailevu Naitasiri, with Singh emphasizing the importance of going back to the basics.

“We’ll get the team sorted out, and come October 15th to 20th, we should see Tavua playing in the final of this year’s IDC Premier Division.”

With promotion to the Premier Division in 2025, Singh noted key priorities, including player retention.

The IDC tournament will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka from the 15th to the 20th of this month.