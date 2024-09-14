England striker makes Saudi debut in draw with Ronaldo's team

[Source: BBC]

England striker Ivan Toney made his debut for Saudi club Al-Ahli as they drew 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

The 28-year-old joined Al-Ahli from Brentford for £40m on 31 August – and started their first game since then, playing the full 90 minutes.

Among his team-mates are ex-Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Article continues after advertisement

Franck Kessie, once of AC Milan and Barcelona, scored the opening goal for Toney’s side with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

But a Bassam al Hurayji own goal deep into injury time gave Al-Nassr a point.

Before the game Al-Nassr fans unveiled a tifo celebrating Ronaldo’s 900th career goal, scored for Portugal in the recent international break.