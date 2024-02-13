DFPL starts this week

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Premier League will kick off this week at four different venues.

Fans will get to witness the exciting games at Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba, HFC Bank Satdium, Prince Charles Park and Uprising Sports Complex.

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League, Rewa, will face Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Suva will travel to Ba and take on the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy ground while Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

CVC champs Lautoka battles Nasinu at the HFC Bank Stadium and Navua faces Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour.

All games will be held on Sunday at 3pm.