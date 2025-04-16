Defeated Villa eager to go again in Champions League

[Source: Reuters]

After a narrow defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, Aston Villa have already shifted their focus to securing a return to Europe’s top club competition next season.

Currently sitting seventh in the Premier League, Villa are just one point off fifth place, a position that would be enough to book their spot in next year’s Champions League.

While there’s pride in the club’s impressive run, especially following a four-decade absence from Europe’s elite, there’s also a lingering sense of frustration.

Villa came agonizingly close to a historic comeback at Villa Park, falling just short of scoring a fourth goal that would have leveled the tie on aggregate.

