CONCACAF Champions Cup: Orlando City advance

[Source: Reuters]

Three second-half goals allowed host Orlando City to cruise to a 3-1 win over Cavalry FC on Tuesday, wrapping up a first-round series win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Orlando City prevailed 6-1 over the two-match, total-goal series.

Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring for the Lions in the 48th minute before Myer Bevan gave the Calgary-based visitors their first tally of the series 16 minutes later.

Goals from Ramiro Enrique (71st minute) and Kyle Smith (88th minute) sealed the outcome.

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said, “We achieved a lot today with rotating different players, trying to time our week that is, as you know, difficult with the game coming and we just played last Saturday here. So, I’m happy with the group.”

The Lions advance to face Tigres UANL in the round of 16. The first leg will be played in Orlando next week, and the second leg will be played in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, the following week.

In later action Tuesday night, the host Philadelphia Union were set to complete their series against Costa Rica’s Saprissa, and the host Houston Dynamo were due to complete their set against St. Louis City.