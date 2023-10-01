Challenges drive Tailevu-Naitasiri to achieve lofty goals

With the ongoing issue of not being able to find a proper training ground for Tailevu Naitasiri as they are in preparation mode for the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship, comes another problem of moving around venue to venue.

The team must alternate between three training grounds: Dilkusha Boys School, Vunimono, and, on occasion, the beach soccer grounds in Laucala Bay.

Despite the challenge, midfielder Abhishek Deo believes his team will reach the final this year.

“It’s a bit hard because of the weather we cannot find any suitable place to train but the boys are giving their best. We are aiming for the semi-finals this year or even the final.”

The lack of resources has pushed the side to work harder than ever before with big goals in mind.

The IDC will be held from the 10th to the 15th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.