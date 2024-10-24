Bua girls shine in primary IDC

The Bua U13 girls soccer side is currently stamping its mark with great results at the 47th Primary School IDC that is currently underway in Subrail Park, Labasa.

This is after the side successfully secured their semi-final spot in the girls division for this Friday.

Bua Primary Sports Association president Kishore Lal highlighted to FBC Sports that this was the first time for the girls from Bua to be part of the IDC.

He says despite being a newcomer, the girls have showcased their talents and skills and are exceptionally well-prepared, winning all three pool games with the same score of three points to nil.

“Since it was the first time that we were taking part in IDC, we had no idea at all about the strength of any of the team, and neither did any other team have any idea about the strength of Bua. So we came as, let’s say, an underdog into the tournament up there, but we were caught up with a surprise when our girls took up the field.”

Lal says currently the team is made up of students from eight primary schools in Bua who are part of the Bua Primary Sports Association.

He says that despite Bua being in a remote location with transportation costs and resources as an issue, there has been a grand support for Bua girls received since day one.

This also proves that a lot of rural schools from districts like Bua, Seaqaqa, Dreketi, Taveuni, and Nadogo have been performing exceptionally well, and there is a lot of potential in years to come for the girls.

Meanwhile, the Bua U14 girls will play their last pool game against Dreketi today after beating Suva, Taveuni, and Nadogo in the last games with the same score of 3-0.