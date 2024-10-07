Brighton stun Spurs in comeback

[Source: BBC]

Brighton produced a superb fightback from two goals down and beat Tottenham in a Premier League thriller on the south coast.

Spurs looked to be heading to a sixth successive victory in all competitions as they deservedly led 2-0 after 37 minutes.

Brennan Johnson opened the scoring with his sixth goal in six games when he timed his run perfectly to run on to Dominic Solanke’s through ball before slotting past Bart Verbruggen.

Article continues after advertisement

The home goalkeeper should have done better with a curled shot from James Maddison as he got two hands to the low strike, but could not keep the ball out as Spurs doubled their lead.

But Brighton were a side transformed after the break.

They pulled one back early in the second half, when Destiny Udogie could not clear the ball from Kaoru Mitoma’s cross and Yankuba Minteh capitalized to grab his first goal for the Seagulls following his £30m move from Newcastle.

The impressive Mitoma was again involved as the hosts equalized in the 58th minute, passing to Rutter, who twisted to create space away from Micky van de Ven and then shoot low past Guglielmo Vicario.