[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Twitter]

Brazil celebrated its first win in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after eight years.

This is after they comfortably defeated Dominican Republic 6-nil this morning.

They play Nigeria on Sunday at 6am.

In other matches, Japan lost to Colombia 1-2, Nigeria defeated Italy 2-0 while Senegal and Israel drew 1-all.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will be in action on Saturday against Ecuador in its last pool match.