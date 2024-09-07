Brazil beats Canada

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil returned to winning form in the South American World Cup qualifiers with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Friday, thanks to a first-half goal from Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Following a disappointing run of three consecutive losses, Brazil secured a crucial win that moved the five-time World Cup champions up to fourth place in the standings with 10 points.

They trail leaders Argentina by eight points and hold a slim two-point lead over Ecuador, who are in sixth place—the last position that guarantees a spot in the 2026 World Cup.