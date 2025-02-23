Ba’s Catarogo scores on debut in stalemate

Ba and Suva ended their first National Premier league match in a 1-1 draw at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The match, a battle of wills, saw debutant France Catarogo rescue a point for the Men in Black, canceling out Merrill Nand’s earlier strike for Suva.

The first half was a cagey affair, with both teams probing for openings.

Article continues after advertisement

It was Suva who struck first, Nand finding the net to give the home side a crucial advantage.

However, just before the halftime whistle, Catarogo, a recent acquisition for Ba, seized his moment, netting a debut goal that sent the Ba faithful into raptures.

The timing couldn’t have been better, restoring parity and setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

The second stanza saw both sides throw everything into the pursuit of victory.

The intensity was palpable, with tackles flying and chances created, but neither team could find the breakthrough.

Adding an element of nostalgia to the contest was the return of veteran Malakai Tiwa to the Ba lineup.