Baravilala and Hughes to lead Fiji Futsal

Filipe Baravilala (left) and Setareki Hughes.

Head coach Jerry Sam has officially announced the appointment of Filipe Baravilala as captain and Setareki Hughes the vice-captain of the Fiji Futsal team participating in the OFC Futsal Nations World Cup Qualifier in New Zealand.

Sam has expressed his confidence in the leadership abilities of the two seasoned footballers, stating that their experience will be a significant asset to the team.

Sam is optimistic that with Baravilala and Hughes at the helm, the team will achieve unprecedented success.

The team is scheduled to depart for New Zealand tomorrow.

Fiji has been placed in the same pool as New Zealand, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

The team’s first match will be against New Zealand on October 1st at 10 a.m.