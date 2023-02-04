Ba stuns Rewa, semi-finalists confirmed

Ba has set up an Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC semi-final clash against Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow.

This is after the side defeated Rewa 5-3 in its last pool match.

Etonia Dogalau scored two goals while Aisea Daunivalu, Amena Bolaitamana and Aisea Codro got one each under their name.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba will face Tailevu Naitasiri at 9am in the first semi-final clash.

In the second match, defending champion Suva will face Labasa at 10.30am.

You can watch all the actions live and exclusively on the FBC Sports HD channel and FBC Pop for overseas viewers for $15USD.