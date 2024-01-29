Ba rues ball turnovers

Rooster Chicken Ba Football

The Rooster Chicken Ba Football side is not giving up, as they are determined to make a comeback this weekend.

The Men in Black lost 2-01 to Tiger Restaurant Lautoka in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion yesterday.

Former Fiji Under-16 coach Sunil Kumar, who is currently assisting the Ba side says he is particularly concerned with the players’ constant turnover of possession, allowing Lautoka to convert their chances into points.

“We have come back after a break and then the self-confidence of the players to keep the ball. So we’d work more on if they can keep the ball position more. ”

Kumar says his young squad will come back stronger in the return leg this weekend.

The second leg of the CVC series will be played on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.