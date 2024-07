Argentina faces Colombia in Copa America quest

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina will be battling for a record-breaking 16th Copa America title when they face Colombia in Florida on Sunday, where a victory would boost the defending champions past Uruguay as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Having already secured the Copa America in 2021 and the World Cup in 2022, Argentina are on the cusp of a historic treble.

The only comparable achievement in international football is Spain’s back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, punctuated by a World Cup victory in 2010.

Colombia, on the other hand, are hoping to clinch their first Copa America title in 23 years, with their only title coming in 2001 when they were the hosts.

They made it to the final with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, despite Daniel Munoz’s red card and carry a 28-match unbeaten streak into the final, with their last defeat dating back to February 2022 against Argentina.

James Rodriguez has been instrumental to Colombia’s success, breaking Messi’s record for the most assists in a single Copa America with six to his name.

Argentina’s star forward Messi, who scored his first goal of the tournament in the 2-0 semi-final victory over Canada, will be seeking to add another title to his illustrious career after enduring defeats in his first four major finals (one World Cup, three Copa Americas) since 2007.