Flying Fijians fall to Scotland in 57-17 defeat

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians faced a tough 57-17 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield this morning, struggling with discipline and game structure.

Fiji’s troubles started early, as yellow cards to Frank Lomani and Apisalome Vota left them down to 13 players within the first 14 minutes.

Scotland took advantage, quickly racking up four tries through Kyle Rowe, Darcy Graham, and Huw Jones, racing to a 26-0 lead.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula scored Fiji’s first try, but Scotland added a penalty to stretch their lead to 29-5. Just before halftime, Ratu Meli Derenalagi crossed over for Fiji’s second try, with Scotland still comfortably ahead at 29-10.

Fiji opened the second half with a try from captain Tevita Ikanivere, but Scotland quickly shut down any comeback, adding four more tries from Graham, Duhan van der Merwe, and Jones. Graham, with an impressive four tries, was named Player of the Match.

The Flying Fijians now look ahead to their next challenge against Wales next Sunday at the Millennium Stadium.