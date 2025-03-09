Five-try Scotland survive spirited Wales comeback

[Source: BBC Sport]

Five-try Scotland overcame a hugely spirited Wales in a frenetic Six Nations contest at Murrayfield, condemning the visitors to a 16th defeat in a row.

The Scots looked at ease for large parts of the game, only for Wales to threaten a jaw-dropping comeback late on and ensure they at least left with some reward.

In the last 18 minutes, the visitors scored three unanswered tries – all converted – to turn a cakewalk into a struggle for the Scots, whose edge blunted incredibly in the second half.

The big comeback never materialised, though, and Scotland won a third Six Nations game in a row against Wales for the first time since 1991.

Wales did, at least, get a couple of bonus points for their troubles.

Gareth Anscombe opened the scoring for them with an early penalty, but Gregor Townsend’s Scotland had the bonus point in the bank by the break with tries from Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and a double from Tom Jordan.

The excellent Finn Russell converted all four.

Blair Murray scored in the midst of the Scotland try-fest but the hosts had a 20-point lead at half-time and it became a 27-point lead early in the new half when Kinghorn scored his second.

With Scotland seemingly cruising, Wales hit them with two tries around the hour, first through Ben Thomas and then Teddy Williams. That made it a 13-point game.

Remarkably, Taulupe Faletau scored soon after but the try was ruled out.

Scotland saw it out from there in a finale that was nervier than they imagined it would be, but was convincing nonetheless.

