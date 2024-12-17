Fiji Darts target top three finish

With the South Pacific Darts Championship set to be held in the coming weeks, Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh says securing a top three finish is Fiji’s target for the week-long tournament.

He adds that going up against countries like Tonga and Kiribati will not be an easy feat as most of their players are overseas-based, which is why they have to be realistic in their ambition for the tournament.

Roxburgh confirms that a ten-member men and women’s teams will be selected next month, to represent Fiji at the championship.

“Teams like Cook Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu, they’re all pretty strong because all of their players are from New Zealand and Australia so yeah it’s going to be tough.”

He also mentions if they are to bring in overseas based players, they’ll need to seek financial help from the Fiji Sports Commission.

Competition for spots in the national side has been tough over the past few weeks says Roxburgh, and he confirms the final national trials will be held at the end of this month.

The championship will be held in Suva from January 20-26th.