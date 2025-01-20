EPCR fixtures confirmed

The EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 fixtures have been confirmed following three thrilling rounds of group stage action.

Connacht will take on Cardiff Rugby in an enticing Celtic showdown, while Montpellier faces Gloucester and Edinburgh is set to lock horns with the Emirates Lions.

Welsh fans can look forward to a fiery all-Welsh derby as the Ospreys meet the Scarlets. Meanwhile, French heavyweights dominate other matchups, with Lyon hosting Toulon in an exciting domestic encounter, and Racing 92 traveling to Perpignan.

Elsewhere, Benetton will welcome Bath in what promises to be a tough contest, and Pau will face Bordeaux Bègles in another all-French showdown that could go down to the wire.

After three hard-fought group stages, these 16 teams have earned their place in the knockout rounds, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend of rugby.

The round of 16 matches will be held from the 4th to the 6th of April and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.