Education Minister meets officials on student welfare in school sports

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro [Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro met with school sports officials and representatives from various sporting bodies yesterday afternoon to continue discussions on student safety and welfare during major school sporting events.

During the meeting, the Minister reiterated that all school sports events must receive prior approval from the Ministry of Education.

He emphasized the supervisory responsibilities of teachers before, during, and after events.

School sports representatives and officials [Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/Facebook]

Key topics included the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring student safety and discipline, particularly during large-scale events such as the Athletics Zone Meets and the Fiji Finals.

The Minister acknowledged improvements in zones such as Tailevu and Triple N and commended organizers for their contributions.

Concerns were raised regarding the over-commercialization of students, and participants were reminded to prioritize student welfare and development in all planning and execution of events.

The meeting also covered the importance of improving coordination among stakeholders, ensuring transparency, and strengthening support systems for students throughout the sporting calendar.

The Ministry confirmed its continued commitment to working with all relevant parties to ensure school sports are conducted in a safe, structured, and development-focused environment.

The Fiji Finals starts next Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and concludes on Saturday.

