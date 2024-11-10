Sports

Duo successfully defend Banana Cup title

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 10, 2024 4:27 pm

Litia Tikoisuva [left] and 15-year-old Emele Sigarara

Bowling pair Litia Tikoisuva and 15-year-old Emele Sigarara have successfully defended their title in the women’s division of the Banana Cup at the Suva Bowling Club this afternoon.

The duo won all five of their games, scoring 10 points against Sherol Mar and Elizabeth Moceiwai, who were runners-up with eight points.

Tikoisuva expressed that it’s a special win alongside Sigarara, and she hopes more youngsters will come out in numbers to take up the sport.

“In the women’s division, it was quite tough; we had all the Fiji representatives together, some new ones and some experienced players. It was anyone’s game, and whoever got it right in the beginning would win.”

Tikoisuva says despite facing challenges in the final she remained optimistic about their chances of victory.

She is also hoping for increased interest from younger bowlers in the near future.

The Banana Cup concluded today, with the men’s and women’s winners splitting prize money of $2,000.

