Drua are getting better every year

[ Source: ACT Brumbies ]

ACT Brumbies and Wallabies flyhalf, Noah Lolesio is expecting the Fijian Drua to be really powerful and physical next week.

This is the first time the Brumbies are heading over to Fiji and play against the Drua and he says the hot conditions like experienced against the Western Force in their warm up match a few days ago prepares them as well for the weather in Fiji.

Lolesio says year by year the Drua are getting better and better with their program and everything.

He adds it’ll be a real good challenge starting off the season.

The Wallabies flyhalf goes on to say that many often say the Drua crowds in Fiji are just crazy and it looks like the whole island rocks up, but he can’t to get here.

If he’s selected, Lolesio further says that it’ll be an awesome opportunity to play in Fiji and the whole squad’s really excited.

The Brumbies first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will kick off at 3.35pm next Saturday.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.