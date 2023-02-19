Crouser breaks own world shot put record

Ryan Crouser [Source: Reuters]

American double Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke his own shot put world record today.

He threw 23.38 metres while competing during an indoor event in Pocatello, Idaho according to World Athletics.

The 30-year-old’s effort in the first round of competition beat both the outdoor record of 23.37m he set in 2021 and the indoor mark of 22.82m he achieved earlier that year.

The reigning world champion has now surpassed the 23m mark in seven competitions during his career, a barrier that only three other athletes have ever bettered.