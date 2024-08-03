Super Eight semi-finals proceeds today

The Cricket Fiji Super Eight competition, postponed from Thursday, is underway at Albert Park in Suva.

The matches were halted midway due to unfavourable weather conditions in the capital city.

Tournament Director Joeli Matayawa says that despite the schedule being affected, the delay provides teams with some bonus time to regroup and come out stronger.

‘We are looking forward to today and that there is equal playing conditions for the teams and we look are also keen on the support from families that have been coming out in numbers this past week.’

Matayawa adds that the competition is quite tough, indicating that cricket in the country has leveled up.

Kabara is currently facing Moce in the first semi-final on pitch one, while Lakeba and Suva are competing on pitch two at Albert Park.

The final of the competition is expected to be played immediately after the semi-finals.