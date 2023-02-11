Sri Lanka shock hosts South Africa in World Cup opener

[Source: BBC Sports]

An inspired bowling performance from Sri Lanka produced a shock win over hosts South Africa in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town.

In a tense finish, South Africa needed 13 to win from the final over in pursuit of 130 for victory, but buckled under the pressure to fall three runs short.

Sri Lanka will be hoping for consecutive victories when they take on Bangladesh on Sunday, while South Africa will be aiming to bounce back in a key encounter against New Zealand on Monday.