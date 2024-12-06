Rickelton’s relief as he scores maiden ton with a dose of food fortune

[Source: Reuters]

South African batting hero Ryan Rickelton admitted he felt relief more than any other emotion as he survived a massive scare before reaching his maiden test century on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka.

Rickelton was drafted into the team as a replacement for the injured Wiaan Mulder and grabbed his opportunity as South Africa reached 269-7 at stumps at St George’s Park.

But the 28-year-old had his heart in his mouth when he was given out leg before wicket on 98, trapped by a delivery from Vishwa Fernando that nipped back and caught him in front of the stumps.

He took a chance on reviewing the decision.

“I thought I was out. I’m still not sure I hit it at all, in all honesty,” he said. “I think I might have got lucky with some scratches. I wasn’t reviewing for the ultra edge, I was reviewing because I was on 98, and because I was hoping the ball was maybe outside the line but I didn’t feel anything,” he told a press conference.

But the snickometer showed a feint edge off the bat before the ball crashed into his pads and Rickelton was given a reprieve, going on to reach 100 two balls later.

“It was more relief than anything else,” he said of getting to three figures.

Rickelton became the fifth first-time centurion for South Africa this year and he is hoping it will help him cement a more permanent role in the team.

“I’ve been in and out of the team a lot, and I’m just trying to get a strong hold in the side. I’ve always believed I can do something useful at international level.

“There are always those doubts in your head, especially after a couple of failures, but now it’s just the relief of knowing I can do it,” he said.

Rickelton’s previous top score was 42.