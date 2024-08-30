Moce wins cricket title

Moce Secondary School is the champions of the Fiji Secondary Schools Men’s Under-19 after being Cicia Secondary School in the final at Albert Park this afternoon.

The two schools from Lau battled it out under the scotching sun in Suva, and Moce came out victorious with 100 runs over Cicia.

The side remains undefeated, after securing a total of five wins, since their first pool game.

This is the second time the two sides have met in the competition, with the first in the pool game, where Moce also beat Cicia.