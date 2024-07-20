Hodge and Athanaze lead West Indies fightback

Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze led a West Indies revival as they finished a sunny second day of the second test on 351-5, 65 runs behind England at Trent Bridge.

Hodge made a fluent 120, his first test century, and Athanaze 82, the pair sharing a fine partnership of 175 as West Indies took advantage of good batting conditions to frustrate England.

Replying to England’s total of 416, West Indies lost Mikyle Louis for 21, captain Kraigg Brathwaite for 48 and Kirk McKenzie for 11 in the morning session.

Louis tried to hit spinner Shoaib Bashir over the top and was well caught by Harry Brook running back at mid on.

Brathwaite was unsettled by a short-pitched delivery from fast bowler Gus Atkinson and popped up a simple catch to Ollie Pope at short leg.

McKenzie had a rush of blood shortly before lunch, attempting to hit Bashir over mid-off and sending the ball into the hands of England skipper Ben Stokes.

Mark Wood produced a rapid spell on his return to the side, including one delivery of 97.1 miles per hour in the fastest recorded over bowled by an England player.

Hodge received a lifeline on 16 when he edged Wood to Joe Root at first slip but the former England captain spilled the catch.

Athanaze hit one six and 10 fours and Hodge struck 19 boundaries, the pair mixing watchful defence with positive strokes when the bowlers strayed in line or length.

Athanaze was closing on his first test century when he chopped Stokes to Brook at gully but Hodge reached three figures before being trapped lbw by Chris Woakes.

Jason Holder, on 23, and Joshua Da Silva, 32, will resume in the morning as West Indies try to establish a first-innings lead.

England won the first match of the three-test series by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s.