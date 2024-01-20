Fiji winless at Pacific Cup

[Source: The SouthSeas Pacific Cup/ Facebook]

The Fiji women’s cricket team experienced their fifth consecutive loss in the Pacific Cup yesterday.

In their match against Samoa, Fiji was defeated by 26 runs. Samoa batted first and scored a total of 115 runs with the loss of seven wickets, while Fiji could only manage 87 runs.

Following this loss, Fiji also went down to Papua New Guinea by nine wickets.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: The SouthSeas Pacific Cup/ Facebook]

PNG batted first and set a total of 45 runs with a loss of one wicket, while Fiji only recorded 44 runs.

As a result, Fiji is now out of the competition.