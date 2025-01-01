Cowboys release veterans

[Source: Reuters]

With one game left in their season, the Dallas Cowboys waived veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott on Tuesday afternoon.

The team said it made the move to allow Elliott a chance to latch on with a playoff team should he clear waivers.

The Cowboys (7-9) aren’t part of the playoff picture and conclude their season against the visiting Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Elliott ranks third in Cowboys history with 8,488 career rushing yards, behind only Tony Dorsett (12,036) and the NFL all-time leading rusher in Emmitt Smith, who had 17,162 of his 18,355 yards in a Dallas uniform.