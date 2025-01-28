Chiefs early Super Bowl favourites over Eagles

[Source: Reuters]

The Kansas City Chiefs have opened as early favourites to win an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s championship game on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, according to oddsmakers.

The Chiefs, who beat the visiting Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday to reach the Super Bowl for a fifth time in six seasons, were installed as a 1-1/2-point favourite over the Eagles at BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook and others.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 245 yards and a touchdown against the Bills while also running in for two scores, is the betting favourite to be named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his glittering career.

Sitting behind Mahomes on the Super Bowl MVP odds board is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley – a finalist for the regular season MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards – who has scored five touchdowns in three playoff games this year.

This year’s Super Bowl is a rematch of the one from February 2023, which marked the Chiefs second NFL title in four seasons.

Kansas City, whose 15 wins were tied with the Detroit Lions for most in the NFL in the 2024 regular season, beat the Houston Texans in their playoff opener before punching their Super Bowl ticket with the win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship.

The Eagles went 14-3 during the regular season and then beat the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams before upending the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship.