Cheika banned for 'disrespecting' match-day doctor

Leicester Tigers head coach Michael Cheika has been suspended by the Rugby Football Union for “disrespecting” a match-day doctor in his first game in charge of the Premiership side.

The 57-year-old Australian was charged with a breach of rule 5.12, which covers actions “prejudicial to the interests of the game”, for his conduct towards the doctor after Leicester’s narrow opening-day win at Exeter Chiefs.

The former Australia and Argentina head coach was hit with a two-week ban, with one suspended until the end of the season after an independent disciplinary panel heard the case on Tuesday night.