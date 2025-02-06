Brumbies brace for tough challenge in Suva

[ Source : ACT Brumbies/ Facebook ]

The Brumbies are gearing up for one of Super Rugby Pacific’s toughest road trips as they prepare to face the Fijian Drua in Suva to start their season.

Despite their unbeaten record against the Drua, the Brumbies know that playing in Fiji presents a unique challenge, with the intense heat, humidity, and passionate home crowd adding to the pressure, especially playing in Fiji for the first time.

Brumbies star Rob Valetini says the team has been preparing well for the difficult conditions and is looking forward to the battle.

[Source: Supplied]

“Quite happy to head over there. Drua’s been out for a while now, so the boys have been prepping really well. They’ve been training in the heat. I think it’s going to be an exciting game. It’s a challenge for us, but an exciting challenge as well.”

The Brumbies will be aiming for a strong start to their campaign, but they know they must be at their best to overcome a Drua side that thrives at home.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will also air live on FBC Sports.