Brentford hold table leaders to a draw

[Source: BBC Sports]

Premier League leaders Arsenal missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top as Brentford held them to a 1-all draw in the English Premier League.

After a goalless first half, the Gunners took the lead when Leandro Trossard struck at the back post four minutes after coming off the bench.

But Brentford got the reward their excellent away performance at Emirates Stadium deserved when Ivan Toney nodded in Christian Norgaard’s cross from close range.

Arsenal face Manchester City, six points behind, before their game against Aston Villa.

Brentford, on the other hand, are eighth and only five points behind fifth place.

In other results, West Ham held Chelsea 1-all, Crystal Palace and Brighton ended 1-all, Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0, Leicester thrashed Tottenham 4-1, Southampton lost to Wolves 1-2, and Bournemouth drew with Newcastle 1-all.