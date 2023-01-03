Brady helps book play-off spot

Tom Brady has made 14 straight play-off appearances. [Source: BBC Sports]

Tom Brady produced a classic fourth-quarter comeback against the Carolina Panthers to secure back-to-back NFC South titles for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a must-win situation, Brady came up with a huge game to secure his 14th straight playoff appearance and the 19th divisional title of his career.

The New York Giants finally ended their playoff drought and the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots kept their hopes alive with crucial victories.

Article continues after advertisement

With just one week left, there’s still everything to play for with the two top seeds, which bring home advantage and a bye week as a reward, up for grabs and three playoff spots to be decided.