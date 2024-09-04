Two boxing gyms to be built

After joining arms in partnership with a Suva businessman, Bluewater Boxing promoter Alan Kumar says he and his partner Vineet Singh will soon be building two boxing gyms.

According to Kumar, Singh had stepped up to become partners after seeing the increasing amount of boxing interest in the country over the past few years and hopes to help with the development of the sport.

He says they are planning to build one boxing gym in the northern division and another in the central division.

He says since the sport is gaining a lot of interest among youths around the country, they are hoping this this move will further draw youths to take up the sport and refrain from taking part in other illegal activities.

“To uplift boxing in the country, to engage the community, the youths around, and with that, Mr. Vineet Singh has announced to make an announcement today that we will be building two boxing gyms in the country. One in the central and one in the northern division.”

He also announced that Bluewater Boxing Promotions will be hosting another boxing event early next year.