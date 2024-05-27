Saratibau out to maintain winning momentum

[ Source: Supplied]

Upcoming Team Fiji boxer Amini Saratibau believes he is in the best shape of his life as he closes in on an Olympic Games qualification spot.

The Tubalevu villager from Namara, Tailevu defeated his highly-favoured opponent from Colombia, via a second-round TKO over the weekend in the Olympic Qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports today, Saratibau says he’s confident as he pushes for a spot in the Paris Olympics in July.

“I did not look at his record as I knew he had more fights and wins than me, but I just went in with the belief that I could win. I just thank God for bringing me this far and using my talent.”



Team Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says Saratibau needs to win his three remaining fights to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics.



Saratibau’s next bout is against an opponent from Trinidad and Tobago at 8pm today.