Ravudi out to turn tables in Hill rematch

Boxer Jese Ravudi (right) [File Photo]

Naitasiri slugger Jese Ravudi is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for revenge against Super Welterweight champion Winston Hill next weekend.

The two fighters met for the first time in June, where Hill stopped Ravudi in the third round, via a technical knockout.

31-year-old Ravudi says he has learnt his lesson from their earlier fight.

“In the 10th round. I am looking forward to seeing how Jese will drown me in those later rounds, so yeah. ”

Hill says he is looking forward to their rematch.

“Preparations has been going good and I can’t wait.. I can’t wait for this fight… I can’t wait for next week”

Ravudi will face Hill in the headline bout of the South Pacific Boxing Promotion next Saturday in Nadi.