Hill to take on Victoria's best

Lewis Hill Boxer Winston Hill

Lewis Hill Boxer Winston Hill has a nine-week training period before his upcoming fight against Victoria’s champion, Jill Wright, in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

Today, Hill, along with Mikaele Ravalaca and Taniela Rakuro, gathered to sign their contracts for the country’s second boxing event this year.

The Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist says he’s done his preparation, but he’s aware there’s more work to be done.

“I did a bit of homework on this guy, I know he is a pressure fighter and he likes to come forward, he likes a good scrap. We will see I’ will try to work out a good game plan around his style and come out victorious.”

He emphasizes the importance of preparation for his upcoming challenge, stressing that there’s no time to waste sitting idle.

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be on the 18th of May beginning at 4pm.