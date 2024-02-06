FABA to host British Royal Marines team

National amateur boxing coach Cam Todd.

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is looking forward to hosting a team from the British Royal Marines to take on local fighters in Suva later this month.

National amateur boxing coach Cam Todd says having this sort of exposure will boost the confidence of our local fighters to see where they measure up in the ring.

“It’s looking very positive for the British Navy team to arrive on the 19th of February and the first competition will be on the 24th of February and the second competition with them will be on the 1st of March. They are bringing over 18 boxers and they are quite strong so it will be a good start to the year for our guys and girls.”

Todd adds FABA will be hosting its first regular tournament this Saturday at the Commander Stan Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay.

The national boxing coach says he expects between 20 and 30 bouts from the senior to the junior ranks.