Daunivavana returns to ring after heartbreak

The past year has brought heartbreaking loss for local boxer Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana with the passing of both his son and his mother.

Nonetheless, Daunivavana has chosen not to succumb to despair. Instead, the 28-year-old is channeling his pain into his passion, returning to the ring to honor the memory of his loved ones.

This weekend’s fight against Masitogi Rokotuva at the Blue Water Boxing Promotions event will be Daunivavana’s first in nearly seven months.

Coach Osea Nanovu recognizes the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Daunivavana’s return.

He describes Daunivavana as a focused boxer who has been training diligently despite the emotional weight he carries.

“Rakuro is a focused boxer, Boxing is like family to him, he is doing it for his future, to survive and to provide for his family and to bring his name up again. We’re not underestimating his opponent, Masitogi, but Rakuro is desperate for a win and he’s going for a win.”

Daunivavana enters the Welterweight contest with a burning desire for victory, a win he dedicates to his son and mother.

Daunivavana will face Rokotuva on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

