Charlo eyes two-weight champion title

In a highly anticipated matchup, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, both undisputed world champions, will face off in a blockbuster showdown today.

Charlo aims to become a two-weight undisputed champion by challenging super-middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

While Jermell Charlo holds all the major gold at super-welterweight, his twin brother Jermall, the WBC middleweight champion, was originally expected to fight Canelo but is absent from the ring.

Article continues after advertisement

Stepping in, the younger Charlo will move up two weight classes to take on Canelo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Charlo’s last fight was in May 2022, where he defeated Brian Castano in a rematch of their 2021 draw.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez, with an impressive record of 10 wins in his past 11 world fights, is determined to prove his abilities to Charlo.

The two will face off at 12 p.m., and you can watch it on the FBC Sports HD channel.