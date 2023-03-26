Benavidez remains unbeaten

David Benavidez (right) beats Caleb Plant. [Source: Bad left hook]

The ‘Mexican Monster’, David Benavidez is still the undefeated Interim WBC Super Middleweight world champion.

This is after he beat American Caleb Plant in a unanimous points decision today at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The three judges scored 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 all in favour of Benavidez.

The Mexican now advanced himself as the mandatory challenger to Canelo Alvarez’s Super middleweight champion status.

Benavidez was more accurate with his punches and left Plant with a bruised face.

Plant was bleeding from his head and face, which didn’t shun his charm in the ring.

However, it wasn’t an easy fight for Benavidez today.