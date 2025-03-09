Begg and Kautoga ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

[File Photo]

Fiji football national team players Nabil Begg and Samuela Kautoga have been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers semifinal against New Zealand due to injuries sustained in their second friendly match in New Zealand, where Fiji won against Eastern Suburbs 1-0.

Setareki Hughes scored the solo goal in the win against Eastern Suburbs.

However, the victory came at a cost, with Begg pulling a hamstring and Kautoga aggravating a recurring foot injury.

Article continues after advertisement

This was confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji team manager Kartik Reddy.

Reddy also provided an update on the team’s health, saying that Gabriel Matanisiga, Scott Wara, and Brendan McMullen are currently recovering from the flu.

Commenting on today’s game, Reddy says the two games have given an indication on what is working for them and the areas they still need to work on.

The team had previously won from Auckland United 3-0.

Fiji’s final friendly match will be against Wellington Phoenix next Saturday, offering a last opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the World Cup Qualifiers.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier on March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.